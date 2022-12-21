PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $545.32 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00020340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 352,888,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,155,246 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.