PancakeSwap Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00020242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $541.94 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 352,888,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,031,142 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

