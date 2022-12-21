Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,846 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.