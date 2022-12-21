Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 351,543 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 426.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 351,543 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies makes up 1.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

AMOT opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $526.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

