Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

