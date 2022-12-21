Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VEU traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 27,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,634. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

