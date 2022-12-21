Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 18,879 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 140.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,341,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,867,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,466,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.74. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,961. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

