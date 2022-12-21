Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 551 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

MDY traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,992. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $524.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.89 and its 200-day moving average is $439.72.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

