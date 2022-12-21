Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,558 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

STIP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,871. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20.

