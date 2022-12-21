Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 222,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

