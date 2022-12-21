Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.30. 3,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,776. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

