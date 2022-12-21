Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

PH stock opened at $286.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

