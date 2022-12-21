Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,776. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

