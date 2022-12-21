Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 6,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Pasofino Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

