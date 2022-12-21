Pax Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $949.47 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $949.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003366 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011686 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
