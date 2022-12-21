PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

