PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Insider Activity at PBF Logistics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,042,592 shares in the company, valued at $153,598,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $4,047,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 446.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 829,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 588,037 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 198,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

