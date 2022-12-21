PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 470,140 shares changing hands.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 187,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $183,895.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,681,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 38,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $41,066.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,828,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 187,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $183,895.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,681,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 603,136 shares of company stock worth $630,382. Corporate insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

