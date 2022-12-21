PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.10. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 470,140 shares changing hands.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $95.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity
In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 187,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $183,895.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,681,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 38,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $41,066.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,828,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 187,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $183,895.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,681,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 603,136 shares of company stock worth $630,382. Corporate insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.