Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.79. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 130,344 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFMT. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 113.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 203,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 957,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

