Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $13.81 on Wednesday, hitting $117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

