Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DexCom by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

