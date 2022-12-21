Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. 25,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,107. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

