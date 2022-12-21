Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 96,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,617. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

