Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $179,000 Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of McEwen Mining worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 244.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 1,866.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,218 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of MUX stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 4,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $271.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $10.20.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile



McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

