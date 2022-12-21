Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IJH stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.41.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

