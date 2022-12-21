Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 309,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185,693. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

