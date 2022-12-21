Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.41. 34,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

