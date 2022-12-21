Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 329,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 242,283 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 460,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 216,906 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 406,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 7,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $750.53 million, a P/E ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.70. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $545,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

