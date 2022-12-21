Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 32,788 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,788 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in First Busey by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,586. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $174,202 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.