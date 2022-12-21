Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Water Works by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 25.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $273,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.98. 7,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,165. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.