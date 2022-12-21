Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $139.72 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for $1,823.12 or 0.10837683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,193 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

