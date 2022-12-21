Petix & Botte Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Petix & Botte Co cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,901,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.81. 9,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,409. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

