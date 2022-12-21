Petix & Botte Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 11,067,947 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

