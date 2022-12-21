Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

