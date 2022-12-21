Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $283.36

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.36 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.26). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 273.40 ($3.32), with a volume of 1,523,902 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.77) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.49) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.36).

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,258.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.64%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

