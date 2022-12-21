Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

