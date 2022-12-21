Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after acquiring an additional 691,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PECO opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 448.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.