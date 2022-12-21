Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Playtika Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

