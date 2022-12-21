PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $654.72 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for about $1,081.00 or 0.06449960 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $654.72 million and $7.06 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

