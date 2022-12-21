Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $74.56 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $74.56 million and $629,574.08 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $855.25 or 0.05074157 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00496882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.20 or 0.29440491 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

