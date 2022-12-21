Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Up 6.2%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 28,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,061,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Featured Stories
