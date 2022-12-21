Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Up 6.2%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 28,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,061,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

