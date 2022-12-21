Polygon (MATIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $226.62 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $6.94 billion and $226.62 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.14 or 0.05346344 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497542 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.70 or 0.29478638 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
