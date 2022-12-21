Portland General Electric (POR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.452 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

