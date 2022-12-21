PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $420,725.49

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $420,725.49 and approximately $6.80 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00390434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.