Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Shares Down 4.2%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Power Assets Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.
Power Assets Company Profile
Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.
