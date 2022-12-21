Powerledger Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $66.90 million and approximately $86.78 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.54 or 0.05069697 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00495991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.14 or 0.29387741 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.