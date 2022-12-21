Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,043 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCHM stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22.
