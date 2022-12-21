Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.