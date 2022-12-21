PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

