PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.44

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.44 and traded as high as $85.64. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 9,569 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 31.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 790 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $59,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,527,163.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $706,722. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Further Reading

